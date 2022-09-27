Today is not a national holiday

News Archives
Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn
Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn

GIVEN the possible traffic congestion and other activities surrounding the Cricket Carnival, the Private Sector Commission (PSC), on Monday, issued a statement calling on the Government to declare Tuesday a National Holiday.

However, Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, who is responsible for making the declaration, said the Government was never officially approached by the PSC about the matter.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors are slated to play against the Barbados Royals at 10:00hrs while St Lucia Kings will be playing against the Jamaica Tallawahs at 19:00hrs.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
