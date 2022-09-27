News Archives
Police issue wanted bulletin for Bess in relation to extortion allegations
Wanted

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) has issued a wanted bulletin for Dorwin Bess in connection with a reported case of extortion involving two reporters.

According to the official bulletin, Bess is wanted for questioning in relation to the publication of defamatory libel in order to extort money.

It was reported that journalist, Gary Eleazar, who is under arrest in relation to an extortion case, reportedly told investigators, on Sunday, that he was contacted by Bess, who told him that a businessman was evading taxes on imported vehicles and he subsequently wrote an article on the matter.

The said article, Eleazar reportedly told investors, was then sent to Bess, who is a businessman, who reportedly then sent it to a US-based social media commentator, who added several paragraphs before it was then posted on the Guyana News Network (GNN) Facebook page and website.

“Notably, he also said that he had access to the GNN website for over a year and was given the website’s password and username by Rickford Burke to manage the website; he subsequently uploaded about five articles to the site,” a release claimed.

The release also alleged that Eleazar claimed that he sent five articles targetting an individual and companies to Bess and Burke, who would then post the said articles to the GNN website and Facebook page.

In particular, he alleged that Bess had told him that the article in question was to threaten the businessman because of $ 100.000.000 that he had lost while they were in business. Burke in another section of the media has denied any association with the controversial post and online entity in question.

This publication on Sunday reported that Eleazar and another reporter, Alex Wayne, were arrested and are in police custody for allegedly extorting $1 million from a businessman to remove an offensive post published by the Guyana News Network, a ‘slanderous’ online entity.

Staff Reporter

