News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Reporter claims Rickford Burke does ‘uploads’ to slanderous online entity
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Gary Eleazar
Gary Eleazar

JOURNALIST Gary Eleazar who is under arrest in relation to an extortion case reportedly told investigators on Sunday that he was contacted by Dorwain Bess, who told him that a businessman was evading taxes on imported vehicles and he subsequently wrote an article on the matter.

The said article was then sent to Bess, who is a businessman, who then sent it to US-based social media commentator Rickford Burke, who added several paragraphs before it was then posted on the Guyana News Network Facebook page and website, Eleazar reportedly told investigators.

“Notably, he also said that he had access to the GNN website for over a year and was given the website’s password and username by Rickford Burke to manage the website, he subsequently uploaded about five articles to the site,” a release claimed.

The release also alleged that Eleazar said that he sent five articles targeting an individual and companies to Bess and Burke, who would then post the said articles to the GNN website and Facebook page.

In particular, he alleged that Bess had told him that the article in question was to threaten the businessman because of $ 100.000.000 that he had lost while they were in business. Burke in another section of the media has denied any association with the controversial post and online entity in question.

This publication on Sunday reported that Eleazar and another reporter, Alex Wayne, were arrested and are in police custody for allegedly extorting $1 million from a businessman to remove an offensive post published by the Guyana News Network , a “slanderous” online entity.

Police are continuing their investigations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.