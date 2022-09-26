2,000 homes to be constructed in Region Three

SOME 2,000 families of Region Three will benefit from affordable homes, as the government accelerates its turn-key housing project to meet the housing demand there.

This was announced by Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal during an activity at the Uitvlugt Community Centre last Friday.

“Very shortly, we will be signing an MoU [Memorandum of Understanding] with another company that will see the construction of a further 2,000 homes being constructed here in Region Thee,” the minister said.

The construction of these homes will add to the 500 low-income units to be constructed in the region. An MoU was signed between the ministry and Republic Bank Limited (RBL) in July for the financing of the two-bedroom units which will cost $5.5 million each.

Minister Croal explained that the first 125 homes under that project will be constructed at Leonora, with work projected to commence shortly.

“There will be a special mortgage lending rate for that programme,” Minister Croal disclosed, adding that the investments will provide significant growth and development for the region and its people.

“If you have 125 houses to be constructed, the minimum one can expect is that you will have at least 625 persons employed on the construction of those houses. And, over the period, you will see different skillsets and opportunities for those of you in Region Three; whether labourers, electricians, plumbers, or carpenters, all will be required.”

Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) had the second highest demand for housing in the country, with a backlog of approximately 14,000 applications in the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA)’s database. Since the government took office in August 2020, it has distributed in excess of 4,000 house lots within the region. Some $4 billion is earmarked to develop a further 1,000 serviced house lots in 2023. (DPI)