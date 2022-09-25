Taxi driver dies in West Coast Berbice accident

AN early-morning accident between two cars at Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice (WCB), has left taxi driver Salim Yusuf, dead.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that 30-year-old Yusuf of Benett Dam, D’Edward Village, was driving motorcar PTT 9357 west along the southern carriageway around 04:15hrs, when 33-year-old Colin Bynoe, who was travelling east along the northern drive lane in motorcar PYY 3603, lost control and slammed into the right side of the taxi driver’s car, causing it to flip several times.

A relative of Yusuf, Jenny Rajkumar, told reporters that the taxi driver had left home to do a “pick-up,” but she received a call shortly after that he was involved in an accident.

The woman said she alerted other relatives and rushed to the scene of the accident, where she saw Yusuf pinned in his car.

Rajkumar recounted that police arrived at the scene shortly after and removed the taxi driver from the car. He was then rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Rajkumar remembered her relative as a hardworking and quiet individual who was always willing to assist when called upon.

Meanwhile, the police have confirmed that Bynoe is in custody assisting with an investigation. Yusuf’s body is at Antony’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem.