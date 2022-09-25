Racism, discrimination allegations against gov’t have no basis

–Minister Parag says

THE People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government has had a track record of taking the welfare of all Guyanese into account at all times, and as such any claims of racism or discrimination have no basis, Minister of Public Service Sonia Parag has said.

Responding to allegations made against the administration by the Opposition, Minister Parag highlighted that the work of the PPP/C spans the length and breadth of Guyana.

Recently, Leader of the People’s National Congress (PNC) Aubrey Norton claimed that the PPP/C was prejudiced against Mocha- Arcadia residents, due to the majority of them being Afro-Guyanese.

“We don’t discriminate against any community; every programme that has been rolled out has been for the benefit of all Guyanese across the 10 administrative regions,” Minister Parag stated.

She noted that programmes and projects implemented by the governing party, among them housing, infrastructure, scholarships and agriculture, have catered to every Guyanese, irrespective of race, ability or location.

“All the statistics are there to prove for themselves. So, you know, the talk of discrimination is really just a narrative for people to buy into, so that they can have some sort of relevance,” Minister Parag said.

Further, she highlighted ongoing works in Mocha Arcadia as evidence of the government’s works in the community.

“Thousands of persons are going to be benefitting from the new Barnwell Road that is going to be built. We have had the Burnham Boulevard that has been commended by many residents residing on that road; the residents were quite happy, and we are quite happy with the finished product,” Minister Parag said.

The Burnham Boulevard was recently commissioned by the President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, during an outreach to the community with other ministers of government.

At the time, they addressed pressing issues and concerns, as well as the many challenges being faced by residents of the community.

“Likewise, we are doing the same thing across the country; different ministers of the Cabinet, as well as His Excellency, the Vice-President, and our honourable Prime Minister. We have been going across the country to let residents know of the programmes that are being rolled out, and the initiatives that are being rolled out… So, it matters not where you live; it matters not your ethnicity,” Minister Parag said.

She reiterated that the discrimination card is one that is constantly being used by the Opposition to create division, but has never had any element of truth.

“Again, our ‘stats’ are there to prove that we have been catering, and will continue to always cater for the welfare of all Guyanese,” she said.

Addressing AFC Member of Parliament Nima Flue-Bess, who undermined the work of the PPP/C government in Mocha-Arcadia, Minister Parag once again touched on additional projects being implemented by the PPP/C Administration.

These include an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) training hub and drainage works conducted by the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) under the Ministry of Agriculture, despite it being the responsibility of the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC).