Life in Moraikobai

HELENA Adrian has lived most of her life in remote Moraikobai Village, Region Five and she is certain she will remain there even after time.

The 74-year-old told the Pepperpot Magazine that she enjoys a quiet, peaceful rural life as a poultry farmer rearing ducks and chickens and she has a farm of vegetables, fruits and cassava.

The elder supports herself and ailing husband, Edmond Daniels, 76, by rearing and selling her chickens and ducks.

Adrian is looking forward to celebrating her 56th wedding anniversary on Tuesday and her 75th birth anniversary in November.

To observe the occasions she will prepare meals of curried duck and chicken and invite a few relatives, friends and the village pastor to her home.

“It is a time to share and celebrate this milestone. I also want to give thanks and praises to God and celebrate with the people that are close to me and have been supporting me in my small business. This is a time for giving praises to God as well as, I would every day,” Adrian said.

She has a lovely little house and very clean surroundings and when the team visited that day, she had just finished preparing some potato wine.

The wihad she planned to sell at the heritage day event, September 24 in the village at the Community Centre Ground and she also planned to prepare some wild-meat pepperpot and some tuma pot with fish and meat.

The mother of six explained that she has the support of her grown children, but lives alone with her ailing husband, who needs care and attention due to his failing health.

She is administering some herbal medicine and so far, they have seen good results and will be continuing the ‘bush medicine’ treatment.

Adrian told the Pepperpot Magazine that she would often be left to tend to the farm of eddoes, pineapples, cassava and she would sell the produce right in the community.

She is originally from St. Cuthbert’s Mission (Pakuri) but relocated to Morakobai with her father when her mother passed away, as a child.

Adrian got married in 1966 to Edmond Daniels, who is a simple man, who worked hard as a farmer and made canoes for a living.

It is due to his ill health he is unable to do things as he used to and given his advanced age he is still on the go and refuses to give up on life.

Adrian is a very humble woman who credits her long life to God and the way she lives as a believer in the faith. She is a member of the Church of Christ in the village.

“I am happy here, a simple way of life and we don’t have to pay endless bills and I get to travel to visit my children in Suriname and all across the country, but Moraikobai is my home,” she said.

Adrian is also happy that her daughter, Shevon Lambert, who is residing in Suriname is in the village visiting with her children.

Morris Dick, the wooden paddle maker

Meanwhile, in the same village is the home of Morris Dick, whose wife makes craft for a living and he makes wooden paddle to earn from his home.

Dick is a hunter and a fisherman as well, and would do just about any job to bring in an income.

He is also a local singer, a talented musician who would participate in village events and functions serenade the gathering.

Further, the 56-year-old is also a gifted joiner and he would make any piece of furniture and is also a logger.

His wife, Elizabeth Dick is versed in the Arawak dialect and used to participate in school sessions in the village.

That day, she was away in the city to be a part of the Amerindian exhibition to showcase and sell her craft pieces.

This couple resides in a traditional cottage and they have a very unpretentious way of life, utilising what is in the environment to earn.

Their home is located deep within the community and they enjoy the simpler things in life, in a wildlife environs with trees.