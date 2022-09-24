Small businesses to benefit from forum on entering US market

THE Miami, Florida headquartered Guyanese American Chamber of Commerce (GACC) in conjunction with the World Trade Centre Georgetown, Guyana will host a free forum on Monday, entitled ‘Effective Strategies for Exporting to the US Market’ in the Glassroom at the Critchlow Labour College, Woolford Avenue.

According to a release, the forum will kick off at 14:00 hours and will feature presentations by a number of key agencies including experts from the US Customs & Border Protection (USCBP), the Broward County, Florida Economic Development Commission, the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA), the local Institute for Private Enterprise Development (IPED) and the GACC.

US Ambassador to Guyana Sarah-Ann Lynch, Executive Chairman of Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) Komal Samaroo and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the GACC Eldon Bremner will address the opening session of the forum.

Guyana’s Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond has been invited to declare open the forum, the release noted.

The hybrid forum is intended to provide potential exporters with up-to-date information and relevant advice on how best they could sustainably enter the US market by satisfying the various standards requirements, linking with potential buyers and distributors, protecting shipments against possible contamination, accessing finance and streamlining their production to cost effectively and reliably supplying product to the marketplace, the release noted.

“It is the GACC’s view that the US remains a key market for Guyanese products and though many of these local producers are micro and small businesses that cannot supply in large volumes, many of them have unique products which can be offered as prestige and high value products, thus making their efforts profitable. So for example, rather than making a range of leather products, a small artisan could pursue a contract to supply just leather belts or earrings,” posited GACC’s President, Wesley Kirton.

This forum is being held ahead of the annual Florida International Trade Conference and Expo (FITCE 2022) to be held October 19-20, at the Broward County Convention Center in Ft. Lauderdale.