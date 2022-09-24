Food Festival kicks off

WITH Guyana being a melting pot of different cultures and foods, having a Regional Food Festival (A Taste of Culture) as part of the event for Cricket Carnival was without a doubt most ideal.

The first-ever Cricket Carnival Food Festival kicked off on Friday with great hype and excitement on Main Street. The atmosphere was uplifted by vibrant colours, music, booths, and the loud laughter of schoolchildren and people of all walks of life just strolling and enjoying a relaxing evening with family and friends.

It is was an amazing opportunity for locals as well as tourists to support and indulge in some of the country’s finest signature dishes, as well as some from Caribbean countries and neighbours such as Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Brazil and Suriname. Like cricket or any sport, food also brings people together and this was very evident on Main Street.

One of the beauties of this event is that it is not limited to a specific type of business; that is, the upscale restaurants as well as the small-business owners and vendors are all part of this Regional Food Festival.

Pepperpot (Guyana’s national dish), labba, different curries, Chinese fried rice, bar-b-que, roti, finger foods and a variety of other dishes and local snacks such as plantain chips, chicken foot, and polourie are available for all to enjoy and bite into, but the dish that has sparked much curiosity and has everyone talking is Guyana’s cassava bread pizza. It is a must for patrons to try when visiting Main Street.

Along with the tantalising dishes that are up for sale, there are also booths with different alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages as well as booths showcasing local craft. The Guyana Chronicle spoke with a few booth owners and attendees who expressed their delight in the event.

Jenny Thomas, owner of Jenny’s Homestyle Kitchen, is grateful for the opportunity to promote her business at the Regional Food Festival, and is looking forward to serving up some delicious bar-b-que pork, fries, and soups this weekend.

Ravi Mangar, owner of The Wine Vault, explained that his company primarily distributes wine to restaurants, bars, and hotels throughout Guyana. His showroom is located in the Guyana Marriott Hotel.

Mangar explained that the first day started off with a hit for the variety of wines and cocktails that they had to offer, along with samples of the same, but it was the Champagne Mojito that pulled a lot of people towards his booth.

People are familiar with mojitos, Ravi explained, but they added the Champagne twist to it, and the public has responded positively. He expressed how happy he was to see people from all walks of life with their children and families at the event, along with the international booths as well.

Rastafarian Leon Saul said that he was happy to be a part of the food fair and encouraged more vegetarian businesses to participate.

Litecha Harriram, an attendee who was enjoying her food and beverage with her husband and friends, thanked the Government of Guyana and asked that this event continues at least once a month so that businesses and families can enjoy a relaxing weekend in a safe environment.

Beyonce Roberts, a student from Bishop’s High School, was delighted with all that was happening on Main Street. She explained that she and her friends were enjoying the different foods and recognised that Guyana has a lot of talent based on what she has seen so far. She also mentioned that she would be returning for the final two nights with her parents and family.

With positive feedback from business owners, vendors, and the general public, the Regional Food Festival appears on track to become an annual event in Guyana.