Holding onto his dreams while helping to ‘make ends meet’

–young East Ruimveldt Secondary School graduate seeks financial assistance to fund pilot school

EMANUEL Macey, a former student of the East Ruimveldt Secondary School, dreams of becoming a pilot, but because of his financial situation, he is depending on external financial support to make this dream a reality.

The 17-year-old recently wrote seven subjects at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations and attained all passes. This too, however, was a dream of his which had to be funded by external sponsors.

Macey, a resident of East Ruimveldt, lives with his parents and five sibling. In the lead up to the CSEC examinations, his family’s financial struggles worsened, leaving them in a situation which Macey simply could not ignore.

To support his family, the lad used his skills to start a small business called Topaz Electronics Repair. Macey, by repairing mobile devices and computers, was able to help his family make ends meet.

Despite the existing circumstances, his ultimate goal is to become a pilot and he has already started preparing to realise this dream.

Macey took the initiative to reach out to several flight schools which offer flight training to international students.

“Epic Flight Academy sparked my interest, but the fee to attend the academy is far beyond my financial reach and as such I am seeking sponsorship or a scholarship from any person, business, or the government so I can fulfill my dream of being an airline pilot,” he told the Guyana Chronicle.

Macey related that to attend Epic Flight Academy, which is located in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, US, he must have a high school diploma or an equivalent qualification, and he must be able to obtain a FAA medical certificate.

The duration of the courses at the academy would be between six to 12 months depending on his efficiency.

Macey, should he be able to enroll, would be partaking in three courses at the academy and those are the private pilot course costing US$23,918, the instrument rating course costing US$14,940, the commercial pilot single-engine course which costs US$15,040.

Persons who are interested in supporting the young man to achieve his dream could contact him at +592-683-4060 or by email at Emanuelmacey@gmail.com. There is also his “Go Fund Me” page which has been set up, https://gofund.me/6a73e256, and a bank account with the number 001083495010.