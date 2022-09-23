News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Holding onto his dreams while helping to ‘make ends meet’
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Aspiring pilot, 17-year-old Emanuel Macey
Aspiring pilot, 17-year-old Emanuel Macey

–young East Ruimveldt Secondary School graduate seeks financial assistance to fund pilot school

EMANUEL Macey, a former student of the East Ruimveldt Secondary School, dreams of becoming a pilot, but because of his financial situation, he is depending on external financial support to make this dream a reality.

The 17-year-old recently wrote seven subjects at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations and attained all passes. This too, however, was a dream of his which had to be funded by external sponsors.

Macey, a resident of East Ruimveldt, lives with his parents and five sibling. In the lead up to the CSEC examinations, his family’s financial struggles worsened, leaving them in a situation which Macey simply could not ignore.

To support his family, the lad used his skills to start a small business called Topaz Electronics Repair. Macey, by repairing mobile devices and computers, was able to help his family make ends meet.

Despite the existing circumstances, his ultimate goal is to become a pilot and he has already started preparing to realise this dream.

Macey took the initiative to reach out to several flight schools which offer flight training to international students.

“Epic Flight Academy sparked my interest, but the fee to attend the academy is far beyond my financial reach and as such I am seeking sponsorship or a scholarship from any person, business, or the government so I can fulfill my dream of being an airline pilot,” he told the Guyana Chronicle.

Macey related that to attend Epic Flight Academy, which is located in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, US, he must have a high school diploma or an equivalent qualification, and he must be able to obtain a FAA medical certificate.

The duration of the courses at the academy would be between six to 12 months depending on his efficiency.

Macey, should he be able to enroll, would be partaking in three courses at the academy and those are the private pilot course costing US$23,918, the instrument rating course costing US$14,940, the commercial pilot single-engine course which costs US$15,040.

Persons who are interested in supporting the young man to achieve his dream could contact him at +592-683-4060 or by email at Emanuelmacey@gmail.com. There is also his “Go Fund Me” page which has been set up, https://gofund.me/6a73e256, and a bank account with the number 001083495010.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.