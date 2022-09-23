Pot explodes, house burns down

A FAMILY of Crabwood Creek, East Berbice, Corentyne, is counting their losses after a pressure pot reportedly exploded, causing a fire which destroyed their home.

In tears, Nalini Sarju, 42, of Lot 101, Grant 1806, said she lost everything within a matter of minutes. She explained that around 07:00 hrs on Thursday, she put beans to pressure on the stove and left to go downstairs to take a shower.

After she finished bathing, she was on her way upstairs when she heard an explosion, then saw the pot on the ground, and flames.

The woman said that her first instinct was to get her children to safety.

“I left them on the verandah. Since the pressure pot does give off steam, I didn’t want them to be in the kitchen,” she said.

She said neighbours formed a bucket brigade, and attempted to quell the blaze, but they were unsuccessful in their bid to save the house or any belongings.

“The whole house catch fire; nothing can’t save. Everything bun; we nah get to save anything. It happen so fast,” she said amid tears.

Sarju and her husband, Hemchand Bacchus, have been living at the house for over 10 years, and have managed to accumulate the necessary furniture and household items to make a comfortable living. They are extremely distraught over their losses.

The couple’s 11-year-old, who is expected to start high school on October 3, lost all her school items in the fire. They also have a seven-year-old child.

Sarju also suffered minor burns to her back during the blaze. Her husband was not at home at the time of the blaze, but he received a call informing him of the fire.

He quickly headed for home, but when he reached there, he saw his house reduced to rubbles. The family is seeking whatever help they can get, and can be contacted on 653-7440.