E-ticketing system for traffic violations goes into operation

ERRANT Guyanese road users will be receiving e-tickets within the next few weeks for traffic offences such as speeding, as an e-ticketing system being piloted by the government is now operational.

The system has already recorded some 1,500 users committing traffic violations such as speeding and not wearing seatbelts.

This system, which is free of human error and operates 24 hours a day, is expected to encourage drivers to follow traffic laws, promote greater driver discipline on the roads and lower the number of accidents caused by dangerous and reckless driving.

According to a statement by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali on his official Facebook page, on the first day of testing, the system was able to record close to 10,000 vehicles traversing the new Mandela-Eccles highway.

“This system, which will be used for monitoring and enforcement by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), is part of President Irfaan Ali’s vision to use modern technology to improve the lives of all Guyanese,” the statement said.

The system, which has been in development for several months, uses cameras and other technology to accurately monitor traffic, check speeds and read licence plates of Guyanese vehicles.

This allows for the system to be able to flag any traffic offenders and automatically issue and email traffic tickets to the driver based on customisable parameters.

“The automated generation and dispatch of e-tickets are expected to improve the efficiency with which fines and penalties are enforced, as well as contribute to the modernisation of the GPF in carrying out its mandate to ensure public order and safety,” the statement said.

The system is also geared at improving coordination and collaboration among agencies involved in traffic ticket processing, such as the GPF, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and other governmental agencies.

The system is expected to be expanded to many other busy areas, removing the need for police officers to monitor traffic and write and process tickets for traffic violations.