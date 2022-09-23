Bascom goes on trial on November 9 for cybercrime offences

COME November 9, the trial of Police Sergeant Dion Bascom, who is before the court on three cybercrime charges allegedly committed against two senior officers, is expected to commence.

The date was set on Wednesday by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, who sits at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and will preside over the trial.

Earlier this month, Bascom made his first appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for allegedly accusing two senior officers of covering up the murder of Ricardo Fagundes, known as “Paper Shorts.”

Bascom denied the three charges, which alleged that he, during August, used a computer system to transmit electronic data with the intent to humiliate, harass or cause substantial emotional distress to Superintendents Mitchell Caesar and Chabinauth Singh.

He was released on $300,000 bail and was ordered to lodge his passport at the court, among other conditions.

The State was represented by Police Legal Adviser Mandel Moore, while Bascom was represented by Attorney-at-Law Nigel Hughes.

Recently, Hughes filed a private criminal charge against Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum. However, the charge was later discontinued by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack.

On August 8, Bascom was arrested during a Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) raid at a home in Norton Street, Georgetown. Bascom was eventually released.

He then posted a live video on social media, which he later deleted, naming businessman Azruddin Mohamed and several senior officers in allegations about the murder investigation.

A popular gold dealer and biker, 42-year-old Fagundes was gunned down on Main Street, Georgetown, on March 21. Fagundes was shot more than a dozen times.

In the now-deleted Facebook video, Bascom claimed that he believed his detention had to do with his work on the murder case.

Mohamed has filed a $200 million lawsuit against Bascom in relation to the claims he made. The businessman is contending that the allegations made by Bascom are false

The Regional Security System (RSS) recently reviewed the work done by police investigators and confirmed that there was no evidence to suggest that there was any attempt to cover up the crime.

The RSS also found that there is also no evidence of corrupt practices.