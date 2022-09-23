$40M added monthly to Region 10 economy though part-time jobs initiative

OVER 1,000 part-time workers have been employed in Region 10 since the start of the government’s part-time jobs initiative, a senior regional official has said.

The official made this disclosure in response to several misrepresentations from Regional Chairman Deron Adams.

In a correspondence seen by this publication, the official said that Adams has sought to tarnish and vilify the initiative, much to the disappointment of the part-time workers.

The initiative is a commitment made by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration to enhance employment opportunities across the country for persons who are desirous of improving their welfare and generating income.

It was noted that, contrary to the “unfounded” claim, there are 800 part-time workers in the region, as over 1,000 persons were hired, and are earning $40,000 for 10 days of work per month. In total, some $40 million per month is being added to the region.

Additionally, the programme has no defined end period, and as such it is untrue that workers were, and will be terminated, the official explained.

The part-time workers have been placed in the education sector, from nursery to secondary, health posts, hospitals, government agencies, and the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), among other areas.

The official added that persons are employed in Central Mackenzie, Wismar, Christianburg, Victory Valley, One Mile, Canvas City, Wisroc, Blue Berry Hill, Kara Kara and other communities in the region.