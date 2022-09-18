Mandela-Eccles Road opens to traffic

–following Top Cop’s final inspection

COMMISSIONER of Police, Clifton Hicken, completed the final inspection of the Eccles roundabout (which connects the Mandela to Diamond four-lane Highway), on Saturday. With the roundabout completed, the Mandela to Eccles Road is now opened to traffic.

Accompanying the Commissioner of Police were Commander of Regional Division Four ‘B’, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh; Traffic Chief, Superintendent Dennis Stephen; Traffic Inspector Maniram Jagnandan, other senior and junior ranks of the force as well as staff from the Ministry of Public Works.

The new road will ease traffic congestion on the East Bank of Demerara, throughout the cricket season and going forward. (Guyana Police Force)