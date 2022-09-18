Return and invest

–President Ali tells Guyanese in Florida

–outlines ‘One Guyana’ agenda

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali has engaged Guyanese in Florida on his government’s vision for the development of Guyana and has extended an invitation for those abroad to return “home” and contribute to the development of their motherland.

He highlighted his “One Guyana” agenda and deliberated on its virtues of togetherness and cooperation during a diaspora engagement on Saturday afternoon.

The Head of State also underscored the transformative process being undertaken, detailing its positivity across the country.

Dr Ali even went a step further to invite his compatriots to return to Guyana to benefit from its developmental opportunities.

“We are building a Guyana in which every single Guyanese will enjoy the fruit of our labour,” the Head of State said.

During his address, President Ali also touched on the changes necessary for development, the potential of Guyana as an oil-producing nation and plans by the government to use the incoming funds to enhance traditional sectors and create new ones.

He said that all of his energy and that of his Cabinet would be spent on executing this vision, which is intended to benefit not only the current generation, but future generations of Guyanese.