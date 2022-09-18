News Archives
Education Minister conferred with prestigious Honorary Fellow of COL
Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand being conferred with the title Honourary Fellow by President and Chief Executive Officer of the Commonwealth of Learning, Professor Asha Singh Kanwar
–recognised for outstanding service to advancement of quality education, servant leadership, results-oriented, solutions-focused approach

MINISTER of Education, Priya Manickchand, was, on Wednesday, conferred with the title of Honourary Fellow of the Commonwealth of Learning (COL) at a ceremony in Calgary, Canada.
The title was conferred upon Minister Manickchand in recognition of her outstanding service to the advancement of quality education and social justice, which has made a positive difference in the lives of Guyanese.

According to a press release from the Education Ministry, her servant leadership, boldness in tackling difficult issues, and results-oriented, solutions-focused approach came in for high commendation and were noted to be of significant relevance and importance in the delivery of quality education, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The institution has credited the minister’s trademark countrywide consultations for her success in achieving goals and milestones. This is also evidence of her respect for diverse perspectives and her conviction that everyone counts.

Under Minister Manickchand’s leadership, during and in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Guyana saw a return to relative normalcy in the education sector.
The country has also seen the expansion of the country’s only teacher training college, with the ultimate aim of 100 per cent of teachers being trained or in training by 2024.

Minister Manickchand has also spearheaded the expansion of the Guyana Learning Channel, a television channel dedicated to the delivery of education equitably, and the establishment of a radio station dedicated to education.

The Education Minister has also invested in efforts to ensure that text books are delivered to all primary school children, expanded Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) offerings, and established the get ready for opportunities to work (GROW) initiative which is a second-chance programme for those who did not attain secondary education qualifications, among other things.

“It was Minister Manickchand’s leadership that saw Guyana enter into a partnership with the Commonwealth of Learning and COURSERA, which in less than six months had realised more than 43,305 certificates issued to 9,473 Guyanese making Guyana a leading country as it related to registrants and graduates,” the release stated.

The Education Minister also launched, nationally, the ProFuturo programme, through which teachers are trained in the usage of Information and Communications Technology (ICT).
“In all her roles, the honourable minister has given practical expression to her love of country, her spirit of service and her alma mater Queen’s College motto Fideles Ubique Utiles (or Faithful and Useful Everywhere),” COL said.

The award of Honourary Fellowships was instituted by the Commonwealth of Learning in 1999. It is intended to honour carefully selected individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the growth and development of technology-mediated learning in their own country, and internationally, and to the advancement of education in the Commonwealth generally.

The award was conferred at the Tenth Pan-Commonwealth Forum on Open Learning (PCF10) held in partnership with Athabasca University – Canada’s online university from September 14 to 16 under the theme “Innovations for Educational Resilience.”

