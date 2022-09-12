Father’s sacrifices enables daughter’s success at CSEC

— Hemwantie Sahadeo from Leguan scores nine grade ones, three grade twos at exams

THINGS may not have been very bright financially for 17-year-old Hemwantie Sahadeo and her family but when it came to her education they spared no effort in doing the best they all could. Lesson fees alone took a huge chunk of her father’s farming and fishing income, but Khemraj Sahadeo would have it no other way.

Now that she’s finally finished studying for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), and with nine Grade Ones and three Grade Twos in hand, Hemwantie feels relieved and very happy that the hard work and sacrifices that were put in have all paid off.

Walking on the street now is like never before; everyone wants to stop and congratulate her for doing well. The teenager, from a tiny village aback Leguan Island called Uniform, told Guyana Chronicle on Saturday: “When I look at how many people I have made proud… I feel really excited; all the hard work and challenges paid off.”

Hemwantie has been living with her aunt, Asha Sahadeo, who has been very supportive of her; her mom died when she was just six years old and her two brothers continued living with their dad about three houses away. “What motivated me is also my mom. She would have wanted me to do well. Hopefully I made her proud wherever she is,” Hemwantie expressed.

Studying was not without its challenges as, apart from the financial aspect, Hemwantie had to study on her own with hardly any assistance from others. “My father is a farmer and most of his income he spent on me to go to lessons and do my SBAs. Sometimes you just feel like to give up but it’s all about the mindset I must say. I always tell myself that I have to keep working for what I want; no one can work for me,” she shared.

Hemwantie wants to be able to find a job in Leguan so that she doesn’t have to leave her family just yet. She wants to help her dad to complete his house and also hopes to be able to attend Humber College in Canada in the near future. “I think I can do it. If I make up my mind and work for it, I tell myself I can achieve it; even if it takes years.”

Offering a word of advice to her fellow teenagers, she said: “Don’t make anyone pull you down; some people are very judgemental. Sometimes things may be very hard but nothing good comes easy; in the end it really pays off for you.”

Hemwantie is very grateful to her teachers, dad, aunt, and all those who supported her and took the time to congratulate her.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Shane Hackshaw of Enterprise Village achieved nine Grade Ones and a Grade Two at the CSEC examination. “I feel contented and satisfied to know the work paid off. It feels great; humbling,” he shared.

Shane has plans to study electrical engineering which is his dad’s line of work. He also has a passion for playing basketball and wants to pursue it professionally if possible.

Shane doesn’t believe that the school a person attends is what defines him/her. “I believe it’s not necessarily the school that reflects your potential. If one human can do it, every human can do it. Once you put your mind to it, you have the potential to do well.”

As for those who didn’t do so well in the exams, he offered: “It’s not the end of the world. There are many chances that life gives you; many opportunities other than CSEC. Many who are not intellectually inclined are successful, so there are talents that you can put to use.”