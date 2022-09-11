Young entrepreneur tops Port Mourant Primary at NGSA

ONE year ago, 12-year-old Felicity Ram explored a small-business idea which she had conceptualised since she was seven years old.

With the help of her mother, Kendra Khadaar, a high school teacher, and her grandmother, the business, Royal’s Bath and Body Works by Felicity Ram, was launched on May 5, 2021.

What is important to note, is, the articulate and self-oriented young lady had to navigate preparing for the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) and fill orders for her customers ranging from body butter, body and lip scrubs and moisturizers.

In an interview with the Sunday Chronicle, Ram said she owes her success to hard work, sacrifices and commitment to studies.

Ram, of Kilroy/ Chesney Housing Scheme, recalled that when she heard the results of the NGSA exams, she was elated and relieved.

The young entrepreneur gained 506 marks and attained a place at the Bishops High School- a school she always aspired to attend.

“I feel thankful and, at the same time, I felt like [sic] my dream came through as I always wanted to go to pass to go to Bishops,” Ram said.

She added, it was a bit challenging with the late-night studying, extra lessons, and working with past papers on overdrive, but with the hard work put in, she knew there were good results ahead.

Ram credited her achievement to her parents, grandparents, teachers, particularly her late teacher, Sydney Cort, who also worked with her.

Her favourite subjects are science and social studies, so the only challenging subject for her was mathematics.

Ram is, however, thankful for the overall result and is also excited to return to a physical classroom setting.

“I prefer face-to-face learning as opposes [sic] to online, because I couldn’t grasp some things while I had to do online but found it was easier in school… so I was happy when school opened,” she said.

On the side of entrepreneurship, Ram related that she started creating scrubs for herself, then for neighbours and friends, and the positive feedback encouraged her to move even further ahead.

“They said it helped their skin, especially making it softer and smoother and even with hyperpigmentation issues and to moisturize. So, I was happy and inspired to continue. I personally love body care and self-care and want help persons look and feel good about themselves,” she said, adding that she is now looking to expand her business even further and excel academically.