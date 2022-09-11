$89M nursery school commissioned at Martyr’s Ville

–facility to address overcrowding at other institutions within the area

A PROMISE was fulfilled on Saturday, when authorities cut the ceremonial ribbon to commission a new $89 million nursery school at Martyr’s Ville, East Coast Demerara.

According to a press release from the Education Ministry, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration had promised that the school will be built in the community to address the issue of overcrowding at the Mon Repos and Good Hope nursery schools.

The school was opened on September 5, 2022, the first day of the school term, but it was officially commissioned on Saturday by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand; Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, S.C.; Regional Chairman, Daniel Seeram and other senior officers within the Ministry of Education and the regional administration.

Minister Manickchand said that Guyanese should always expect her government to deliver on its promises and that the construction of the school is another example of fulfilling a promise that was made to the people of Guyana and specifically the residents of Martyrs’ Ville.

She said that the Government of Guyana believes in investing heavily in the education sector and that this includes constructing facilities where they are needed to ensure access to quality education.

Minister Manickchand reminded the teachers that Region Four produced one of the students who tied for the top spot at this year’s National Grade Six Assessment, Neuel Bancroft, a pupil of the Annandale Primary School.

She said that in addition to parental support and natural brilliance, the child had to be surrounded by great teachers from nursery school up to Grade Six.

She congratulated all teachers and urged them to take stock of what their responsibilities are and to ensure that they properly educate their pupils since a solid nursery foundation is important.

The Education Minister also appealed to the parents and explained to them that one common thread running through the stories of successful students is the support they receive from parents.

“We are asking for your partnership. This means having a deep interest in your children’s education. When we get partnerships right we will see children excelling in ways we didn’t imagine,” Minister Manickchand remarked.

Further, she said that the Government of Guyana promises that children will continue to receive support such as cash grants, meals and textbooks among other benefits.

Minister Manickchand added that for the first time in the history of the country all Grade Six children will receive breakfast daily. She said grades five and six pupils are receiving all the text books they need free of cost and, soon enough, all primary school pupils will receive all the text books they need for free.

The Attorney General joined the Education Minister in thanking teachers for their hard work and saluted them on behalf of the government for a job well done.

On the topic of the new school, he said that less than three decades ago, the land on which the edifice stands was a cow pasture. He enlightened those present that he had attended nursery school in the community, but at that time it was just a “bottom house.”

Nandlall said that it is important that the transformation that has taken place and continues to occur be appreciated. He said that there are many more projects slated for the region including a modern hospital at Enmore, new water treatment plants at Friendship/Buxton, Bachelor’s Adventure and Mahaica, and an industrial complex.

He said that those projects and more are being done to create a better country and future for the young children coming up.

Regional Chairman, Daniel Seeram, described the school as a blessing to the community and the region since it will offset the overcrowding at the Mon Repos Nursery and the Good Hope Nursery School.

Assistant Chief Education Officer (Nursery), Devendre Persaud, said that it is the commitment of the government and the Ministry of Education to provide education for all Guyanese whether they live in the city or rural communities and that Martyrs’ Ville Nursery is a testimony of such commitment.

Regional Education Officer, Stembiso Grant, said that the school adds to the list of 58 nursery schools in the region.

She said the school is currently staffed with 98 per cent trained teachers. She thanked the Ministry of Education for conceptualising the project and bringing it to fruition to improve access and delivery of education at the nursery level. (Ministry of Education)