Ramjattan dodges question on whether AFC will contest LGEs alone
Leader of the AFC, Khemraj Ramjattan
Leader of the AFC, Khemraj Ramjattan

WITH there being clear indications that Local Government Elections (LGEs) are likely this year, the question of whether the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change will contest those elections together or individually is left unanswered.

In responding to a question from the Sunday Chronicle on this matter, Leader of the Alliance For Change, Khemraj Ramjattan, expressed interest in another topic and declined to answer the question posed to him.
It was announced recently that it is highly likely that LGEs will be held by the end of 2022. This announcement came as the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) wrapped up its continuous registration exercise and moved into the claims and objections exercise.

In 2018, the AFC had opted to contest the LGEs alone, but in its solo run, the party managed to secure only a mere four per cent of the total number of votes cast.
And while the other member of the coalition, APNU, managed to amass only 31 per cent, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic proved that it was the most favoured candidate, securing 61 per cent of the votes.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
