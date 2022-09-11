News Archives
Quick response isolates oil leak at Liza Unity FPSO
The Liza Unity FPSO 
EXXONMOBIL Guyana said it initiated a quick response to a leak of approximately one barrel of crude from the Liza Unity floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel on Friday.
The team had observed a sheen on the water in the vessel’s vicinity, which was determined to be released during a maintenance activity. They said the isolation of the sheen was immediate.

“Earlier today, additional surveillance by helicopter confirmed that there was no sheen in the area; only a light sheen was perceptible approximately 20 km (13 miles) North West of the vessel,” ExxonMobil said. “By midday on September 10th, a support vessel in the area confirmed no further sign of a sheen.”

The project’s response teams are monitoring the situation closely, the company indicated.
All relevant government agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency, have been notified. (OilNow)

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
