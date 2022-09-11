Quick response isolates oil leak at Liza Unity FPSO

EXXONMOBIL Guyana said it initiated a quick response to a leak of approximately one barrel of crude from the Liza Unity floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel on Friday.

The team had observed a sheen on the water in the vessel’s vicinity, which was determined to be released during a maintenance activity. They said the isolation of the sheen was immediate.

“Earlier today, additional surveillance by helicopter confirmed that there was no sheen in the area; only a light sheen was perceptible approximately 20 km (13 miles) North West of the vessel,” ExxonMobil said. “By midday on September 10th, a support vessel in the area confirmed no further sign of a sheen.”

The project’s response teams are monitoring the situation closely, the company indicated.

All relevant government agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency, have been notified. (OilNow)