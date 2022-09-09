Greater ease for East Bank commuters

— works on connecting roads from Eccles to Mocha to be completed by next week

COMMUTERS along the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) corridor will no longer have to worry about the hassle and time it takes to traverse, as works on interconnecting roads from Mandela Avenue to Mocha will be completed by next week, President, Dr Irfaan Ali said.

The Head-of-State, during a walkabout on Thursday, inspected several of those roads in the Eccles and Mocha communities, while interacting with residents.

“This is the type of development that we are talking about and the type of connection that would assist in traffic management and traffic flow as early as next Wednesday,” he said.

A total of seven police outposts will be erected at strategic locations in addition to live cameras to deal with traffic offences along the various roads.

“You can expect more changes, you can expect more solutions to the traffic challenges,” he said.

The President noted that additional infrastructure will be in place for the upcoming Cricket Carnival events. Some of these events will be held at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, EBD.

“As we prepare for the cricket, I know many people are worried about traffic arrangements but we are putting the infrastructure in place to bring as much ease and efficiency in the movement of traffic as possible.”



Meanwhile, a project official who accompanied the President said the contractors are on schedule for the completion of the second phase of the four-lane highway from Eccles to Diamond.

“The contractors have been working a 24-hour shift and the works are on schedule for February 2023 end date… we will commission the second leg of the four-lane which will bring you all the way from Mandela, all the way to Diamond,” the official said.

The second phase has been divided into 12 lots, which includes the construction of more than 30 reinforced concrete bridges, two roundabouts and a total of 9.4 km of reinforced concrete road.

The official further noted that the third phase of the major infrastructural project is currently being designed for expansion of the road from Diamond to Craig Village.

A fourth design will also see the expansion of the road to Timehri.

“We are currently designing the third phase to take you to Craig and then a fourth phase to take you to the airport,” he said.

These investments are is in keeping with the government’s vision of not only easing traffic congestion, but also to transform Guyana’s infrastructural landscape.