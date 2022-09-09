Businessmen reward Region Two top students at CSEC

RAMOLL Baboolall, 17, of Anna Regina Secondary on Thursday received $1M from Azruddin Mohamed to help him continue his studies.

The young man from Hampton Court, Essequibo Cost, secured 27 subjects (24 grade ones and three grade twos) at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

Baboolall, who wants to become a biochemist, described donation as timely and said it will go a long way towards his tertiary education.

Baboolall, who was accompanied by his mother, Chaitwattie Narine, personally received the cheque from Mohamed, who wished him well and offered to fund his tertiary education.

Mohamed’s father is from Johanna Cecilia on the Essequibo Coast. Mohamed used the opportunity to congratulate the young man and his mother for her tremendous support during his studies.

Meanwhile, prominent Essequibo businessman, Alfro Alphonso through his company Adamantium Holding Inc, made monetary donations to Essequibo’s top four performers at the CSEC examinations.

Baboolall received $100,000 while the other three top students, Uotam Heeralall, Daniel Dowding and Chavelle Solomon received $50,000 each.

The simple handing over ceremony was held in the boardroom of the Anna Regina Secondary School. The cash was handed over to the students by Tarcia Narine, a company representative.

Operation Manager, Haiman Beharry said the company has always recognised the region’s top students and this year was no different. Businessman Alfro Alphonso was very impressed with the students’ performance and encouraged them to further their studies.

Headmaster of the Anna Regina Secondary, Laljeet Ruplall thanked the businessman for recognising the children’s efforts and said the donation will go a far way in the children’s education.

Baboolall extended gratitude to both businessmen for their kind gesture.