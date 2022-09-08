$11.8B in contracts inked for Schoonord to Crane four -lane highway

-emergency lane, two roundabouts to be included

CONTRACTS to the tune of $11.8 billion were, on Wednesday, awarded to several contractors by the Ministry of Housing and Water for the construction of a four-lane highway from Schoonord to Crane, West Bank Demerara, Region Three.

During a simple signing ceremony held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal, eight contractors who were among 32 that submitted bids, signed their respective contracts.

The contractors are VR Construction Inc, Avinash Contracting & Scrap Metal Inc, L-Heureuse Construction and Services Inc, GuyAmerica Construction Inc, AJM Enterprise, Vals Construction, Puran Bros Disposal Inc, and JS Guyana Inc.

The project will see the construction of 4.1 kilometers of a dual carriageway reinforced concrete road with an emergency lane as well as 2.4 kilometers of road rehabilitation and upgrade.

It will also feature two roundabouts, 11 reinforced concrete box culverts, 36 pre-stressed bridges, and road signage and markings.

Subject minister, Collin Croal, during brief remarks, said the project will complement the ongoing economic development in the region.

“This four-lane highway will complete and complement other ongoing projects we have within the region. We have for example…activities that entail preparation works, clearance of land for opening of new houses,” he said.

Minister Croal noted that over 3,200 house lots were allocated within Region Three with 50 core homes valued at $4 million each being completed in La Parfaite Harmonie and another 125 flat houses on stream to begin within the next two weeks.

He said that the road will pave the way for more job creation as the project will facilitate the expansion of the agricultural sector, making room for processing facilities as well as manufacturing and the construction of industrial complexes such as the Port of Vreed-en-Hoop and the Wales Development Plan.

“The construction therefore of this Schoonord to Crane highway valued at $11.8 billion will also energise the economic activities within [the] region… when you have new road networking, opening of new lands not only for housing opportunities but expansion for [the] agriculture and agro-processing industry, processing facilities in manufacturing and the construction of industrial complexes,” he added.

Dubbing the contractors “gate keepers” of investments, the minister urged them to focus their energies on delivering a high standard of work.

“The highway is critical to the development of people and communities. Therefore, it is extremely important that, as contractors, you commit fully to the task that is before you,” he told them.

Minister Croal noted that monitoring mechanisms were in place to ensure that the contractors deliver as required and he further urged them to “be transparent and do not use shortcuts” as they work to deliver to the beneficiaries of the project.

He said that government expects the contractors to deliver in keeping with their promise. “The people of Region Number Three will be watching you,” the minister added.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), Sherwyn Greaves, in his remarks, disclosed that a team from the agency’s Projects Department will be closely monitoring the work done by the contractors.

He told the contractors, “I want to assure you that our team from [the] Projects Department will be monitoring closely and we expect you to put your best foot forward.

It is no incident or accident that you would have been awarded these contracts because you have a track record of performance and we want you to continue along the same line,” he added.