105,000 visitors in Guyana from January to May 2022

–increased by 103 per cent compared to same period in 2021

GUYANA has witnessed a massive 103 per cent increase in visitor arrivals between January to May this year.

The nation’s tourist count has taken a significant leap to 105,905 during the five months when compared to the 48,626 recorded in the same period last year.

In fact, an additional 158,223 visitors are expected to travel here later this month, ahead of Guyana’s hosting of the finals of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The exceptional accomplishment comes at a time when the tourism sector continues to face enormous challenges due to the successive waves of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite this, the President Dr. Irfaan Ali-led People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government remains resolute in equipping the sector with the necessary capital to develop the human resources to meet the demands of the rapidly growing economy.

Constant intervention by the administration has visibly propelled Guyana into the ranks of developed countries, with a standard and quality of living that Guyanese have dreamed of for generations.

The local room availability and conference facilities were boosted with the opening of the US$100 million Pegasus Luxury Suites and Corporate Centre in July this year.

The 12-storey glass tower provides an additional 100 rooms to the current stock, in addition to the seven-storey office complex.

Additionally, the tourism sector will benefit from the establishment of two luxury hotels, a 150-room Marriott Courtyard at Timehri, where construction works have commenced, and the Pasha Global at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown, which will include approximately 200 rooms.

The sod will be turned for the AC Marriott at Ogle, and the Four Points Sheraton in Providence. The two hotels will each offer 150 rooms.

Tourism, Industry and Commerce Minister Oneidge Walrond said the hotel expansion will undoubtedly provide quality accommodation for the influx of foreigners investing in the country.

Minister Walrond underscored that the investment is also aligned with the PPP/C Administration’s mandate to create 50,000 jobs for Guyanese.

“Our tremendous progress on this front makes it imperative to ensure that our Guyanese citizens are ably qualified for the imminent jobs and positions at all tiers of the industry, including senior management,” Minister Walrond stated.

Meanwhile, the collaboration between several tour operators, the private sector and communities across Guyana has also contributed to the expansion of tour experiences in Guyana.

Several new products were established, including the Kopinang Waterfall Experience, in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni); Nappi Mountain Trekking, in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo); Rainforest Retreat Experience, in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica); and Gobin’s Farm Experience, in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

Additionally, the return of the popular Rupununi Rodeo has boosted Region Nine’s local economy, enabling many small business owners to market their products, including indigenous handmade crafts and cuisines.

For the first half of 2022, some 808 persons were also trained in business and social media marketing, First-Aid and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), and hygiene and sanitisation, in an effort to improve the delivery of quality tourism experiences to customers.

Another 6,000 persons will be trained through a Guyana-Barbados joint tourism initiative.

With Guyana swiftly becoming one of the most sought-after destinations for pleasure within the Caribbean, President Ali also recently announced that visitors entering Guyana will be able to drive a motor vehicle for up to 60 days, using their country’s driver’s licence.

Persons coming here are assured of receiving quality goods and services, as the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) is mandated to ensure the business community is up to standard.

Approximately $312.8 million of the budgeted $732.1 million was expended in the tourism sector for the first half of 2022. (DPI)