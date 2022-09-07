News Archives
‘Do not be nervous’
Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand
Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

–Education Minister urges pupils ahead of announcement of NGSA results on Friday; affirms quality education will be delivered nationwide

THE Ministry of Education will be announcing the results of the 2022 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) on Friday, according to subject minister, Priya Manickchand.

Manickchand, in a short clip posted on her Facebook page on Tuesday, encouraged pupils to not be nervous, as the ministry is working to ensure that quality education is delivered at each school.

Some 16,288 children at 509 primary schools across the country wrote the Mathematics, English Language, Science, and Social Studies examinations in August.

The assessment is considered significant for pupils in Guyana, as the scores are used to determine their placement at secondary schools. Last year, a total of 13,822 pupils wrote the NGSA.

When results were announced at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in 2021 by the Education Minister, she noted that, notwithstanding it was a hard year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pupils rose to the occasion and collectively did better than many of the cohorts from previous years.

“This has been a hard, hard year for education all over the world. It was a hard year for parents, worrying year for teachers, an anxiety inducing year for children. This is the year we had to innovate in education. [But] the year we had the worst year is the year we produced the most,” Manickchand commented while delivering the feature address in 2021.

Last year, a total of 167 pupils secured a place at Queen’s College, which had a cut-off score of 510. The cut-off scores for the remaining public sixth-form schools were The Bishops’ High School, 505; St Stanislaus College, 501; St Rose’s High, 498; St Joseph High, 494 and President’s College, 484.

The top performers for each of the education districts were also announced then, with at least one pupil from each district attaining a place at one of the public sixth-form schools.

Staff Reporter

