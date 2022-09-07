Aspiring neurosurgeon tops Region Six at CSEC exams

-longs for scholarship to pursue studies abroad

GIVEN her success at the 2022 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations, seventeen-year-old Leezo Prasad of Skeldon Line Path Secondary School (SLPSS) now has her eyes set on becoming a neurosurgeon, a specialty she finds intriguing.

Based on the preliminary results which were recently released, the Number 72 Village, East Berbice-Corentyne resident secured 16 Grade Ones and one Grade Two. With those results, she is her region’s top performer.

Filled with inspiration to help others and having an interest in the brain, how fundamentally important it is for the functioning of the entire body and the intricacies of how it works, the teen wants to become a neurosurgeon.

“I find the brain quite fascinating. It’s a very complex organ. I want to be able to help people and I also noticed that’s a specialty not a lot of persons take up so I did some research on the field and how many neurosurgeons there are and found that its quite limited. So, I would like to be in that field where I could offer help. I feel this is my calling,” she told the Guyana Chronicle on Tuesday.

While admitting that this goal is going to be quite challenging on many fronts, she is hoping to get a scholarship to pursue her studies overseas, which will challenge her capabilities. On completion of those studies, she plans to return to Guyana to serve her country.

She expressed optimism that she can achieve her goal given that her family has been her bedrock. With their continued support, she is confident that she can make her dream come true.

Her father, Deodat Prasad is now a pensioner. He toiled his entire life as a labourer to provide for Leezo and her two older sisters, while her mother, Padmawattie Khoobia, managed the affairs of the home.

The two older sisters, who are Leezo’s role models, are teachers. They were instrumental in teaching her from an early age, the importance of a proper study routine and also instilling good reading and researching habits.

Their assistance not only helped her to establish a routine but it allowed her to teach herself five of the subjects she wrote.

Additionally, her mother stayed up with her at nights and ensured she had snacks and other things to eat and drink while studying. Her mother also ensured that she had a limited number of chores so that she could focus on her studies. Aside from the provision of finances, her father provided moral support.

“I liked to study but it was hard because I had to deal with noise nuisances, power outages, muddy street – I had to walk out to go to school, unstable internet connections and being able to learn new subjects along the way by myself…my family especially and my teachers were there to support me and just seeing the pride and joy from my parents’ reaction when we were watching the live feed was worth every single challenge. They were so happy and excited, they cried, we all cried and even now they cannot stop smiling,” she added.

The young lady also expressed gratitude to her teaches, siblings, parents, friends and everyone who supported and encouraged her throughout her academic journey.

NUMBER TWO

Meanwhile, Aaron Gunraj of Tagore Memorial Secondary School is the second-best performer based on his preliminary results, 15 Grade Ones and one Grade Two.

He told the Guyana Chronicle that he was ecstatic after learning of his results and that all the sacrifices and hard work has paid off.

Gunraj, 17, of Number 56 Village said since he started secondary school, his mind has been set on writing all the subjects the school offered and when it was time to do so, he decided to take on the challenge.

“I am very ecstatic to hear I am among the top performers in Guyana and to hear I top my school also is a surreal moment for me,” he added.

He noted that in order to do so, he had to make some changes to create a balance between school and studying, and other aspects of his life.

The creation of a study time table, investment in past papers and numerous textbooks and watching tutors on you tube, were some of the steps he took in his quest for success.

Gunraj told this publication that he had to find a way to transition to online leaning, which he noted, was challenging at first but eventually worked out.

The support from his family and teachers also contributed to his stellar performance.

“My parents were with me every single step of the way. They would comfort me when I get tired, encourage me, reward me when I did well. If I say I had to get something, they would go out of their way to sacrifice their needs to ensure I get the things I needed for school,” he said.

He also expressed appreciation to the members of the Number 56 Full Gospel Church for the supportive role they have played.

The young Gunraj hopes to become a pediatrician since he loves working with children.

“I love working with them, love learning lessons from them. They remind me how to be humble, how to use my imagination and creativity. I believe that their health is very important because they are the future and I am hoping for a bright future for Guyana”.

He said he would volunteer at his church’s Sunday School and he would teach and also listen to the children.

In giving words of encouragement to his peers, he said they should never underestimate themselves and should set goals and put in the required work to achieve them.