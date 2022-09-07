African investors eye local economy

–engage President Ali, senior government officials on opportunities in agriculture, mining, other key productive sectors

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali and a high-level cabinet team, on Monday, met with a large African International Group of business officials at State House.

The delegation was led by Benedict Peters, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria’s largest oil production firm— Aiteo Group.

Discussions centred on business opportunities in Guyana in agriculture with a focus on sugar, rice and aquaculture; natural resources, specifically in mining, onshore exploration and a refinery, and housing development.

President Ali was joined by the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh; the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapaha; Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; the Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill; the Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat and Director of Projects at the Office of the President, Marcia Nadir-Sharma. (Office of the President)