Guyanese honoured by New York Mayor

GUYANESE-AMERICAN Lolita Singh was honoured, last Saturday, by New York City Mayor, Eric Adams, at a community religious service at the Arya Samaj ground in Little Guyana, Queens. Lolita is formerly from Prashad Nagar, Georgetown, Guyana.

The mayor could not make the event that is celebrating Ganesh Utsav (Chaturthi) being held under a large tent thru’ September 8. Several temples are also celebrating Ganesh Chathurthi, an auspicious period for Hindus, after which pitri paksh or honouring the souls of the deceased will commence.

The honour was presented to Singh by a pandit at the event. It was in recognition of her unflinching service to the Caribbean American community for almost four decades. Lolita has organised cultural and religious events in the city as well as in Jamaica and Guyana.

She accompanied cultural and medical groups to Guyana and Jamaica multiple times. Lolita expressed appreciation for the honour. She said she does not serve the community with any return expectation, adding she is proud of her work to showcase and uplift the Indo-Caribbean community in New York and to better lives in Guyana and Jamaica.