News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Guyanese honoured by New York Mayor
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
A pandit presents the certificate of recognition from New York City Mayor, Eric Adams, to Guyanese-American, Lolita Singh, last Saturday
A pandit presents the certificate of recognition from New York City Mayor, Eric Adams, to Guyanese-American, Lolita Singh, last Saturday

GUYANESE-AMERICAN Lolita Singh was honoured, last Saturday, by New York City Mayor, Eric Adams, at a community religious service at the Arya Samaj ground in Little Guyana, Queens. Lolita is formerly from Prashad Nagar, Georgetown, Guyana.

The mayor could not make the event that is celebrating Ganesh Utsav (Chaturthi) being held under a large tent thru’ September 8. Several temples are also celebrating Ganesh Chathurthi, an auspicious period for Hindus, after which pitri paksh or honouring the souls of the deceased will commence.

The honour was presented to Singh by a pandit at the event. It was in recognition of her unflinching service to the Caribbean American community for almost four decades. Lolita has organised cultural and religious events in the city as well as in Jamaica and Guyana.

She accompanied cultural and medical groups to Guyana and Jamaica multiple times. Lolita expressed appreciation for the honour. She said she does not serve the community with any return expectation, adding she is proud of her work to showcase and uplift the Indo-Caribbean community in New York and to better lives in Guyana and Jamaica.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.