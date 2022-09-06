News Archives
Several houses damaged by high winds
A NUMBER of homes in Dazzell Housing Scheme and Bareroot, East Coast Demerara (ECD) suffered extreme damage as a result of the heavy rainfall and winds on Monday.
Members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) from the Regional Division 4 ‘C’ visited both areas on the East Coast of Demerara to assess the damage that was done.

Two ranks ventured into the back of Dazzell Housing Scheme, where it was observed that several houses between Eighteenth and Twentieth Streets had their roofs detached due to the heavy winds. These ranks also met with several persons who suffered losses.
Meanwhile, in the Bareroot village, between 10:30hrs and 12:00hrs, high winds caused damage to several

Staff Reporter

