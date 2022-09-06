Drivers urged to be cautious on Demerara Harbour Bridge

COMMUTERS traversing the Demerara Harbour Bridge are being asked to exercise caution and follow the traffic advisory as major rehabilitation works are expected soon.

The Ministry of Public Works in a press release appealed to drivers to follow the directions advised and laid out by the officers when they are traversing the bridge, as inspections are currently being done in preparation for the start of the major rehabilitation.

This rehabilitation is set to take place on the damaged span, Retractor Span 9. The damage occurred on Sunday when a passing tug boat and barge hit the bridge and shifted that section out of alignment, which caused the bridge to be closed for several hours.

Though the bridge was reopened last Sunday evening to light vehicular traffic, some works are still ongoing.

As such, drivers are being reminded to adhere to the weight limit of 10 tonnes and below per vehicle.

“Drivers are especially urged to proceed with caution at span nine and at the junction of spans 7 and 8 (cones will indicate location),” the release said.

It added that the junction at spans seven and eight are located before the retractor span going west and after the retractor span going east.

Additionally, the public is advised that there will be interruptions after midnight this week to facilitate rehabilitation work to the carriageway, even as rehabilitation to the undercarriage will continue until the structural integrity of the spans has been restored.

Traffic on the DHB was halted following an accident early Sunday morning, but was resumed later in the afternoon as engineers and technical staff conducted emergency repairs to the damaged section of the bridge.