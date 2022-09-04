Gittens to sponsor junior national boxer Britton

AFTER a strong showing at the recently concluded Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys Juniors tournament, boxer Keyon Britton has found a new sponsor as he continues his training.

Britton, of the Vergenoegen Boxing Gym lost to Ezekiel Bancroft, but the young fighter’s in-ring craft caught the eye of USA-based Guyanese Samuel ‘Stanley’ Gittens.

So impressed was Gittens that he immediately provided a cash incentive for Britton and has pledged to continue sponsoring the dapper young fighter during his journey to the top.

Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) president Steve Ninvalle meanwhile said the gesture was a great move by the overseas-based Guyanese boxing enthusiast, citing that such trust and encouragement goes a long way as it relates to development of youths in the sport.

Ninvalle also believed that with more opportunities such as this, being provided, more youngsters will step up and further give good accounts of themselves as they hone their craft as future ambassadors of the Caribbean. (Clifton Ross)