CWI pledges support for Anisa Mohammed after decision to stand down

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (CMC) – Cricket West Indies has pledged its support for Anisa Mohammed, following the veteran West Indies Women off-spinner’s decision to take a six-month break from international cricket.

The 33-year-old, a fixture in the squad, requested a leave of absence from CWI and will now miss the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand in Antigua from September 16 to October 6 and next year’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

“Anisa has been a true stalwart of West Indies Women’s cricket for over a decade,” said CWI director of cricket, Jimmy Adams.

“We at CWI wish her well and will provide any support she may require during this period away from international cricket and look forward to welcoming her back in March.”

Mohammed, who made her international debut at 14, has taken a record 180 wickets from 141 One-Day Internationals and 125 T20 International scalps from 117 matches.

The Trinidadian, who is currently featuring for Trinbago Knight Riders Women in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League, (CPL) reiterated her leave was not a “permanent goodbye”.

“Cricket has given me all that I have and I still love it as much as the first day I started playing,” she said in a statement.

“Therefore this decision was not an easy one for me, especially with the T20 World Cup five months away. However, I must listen to my body and my mind that I need to take time away from the game at this time.

“This is not a permanent goodbye but rather, a see you soon. I wish the team all the best in all their forthcoming series and I know Hayley (Matthews) will fulfil her role as captain, as I’ve seen her mature and grow as a person and cricketer.”