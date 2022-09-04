Six teams record wins on night 4 of Lucozade Indoor Hockey tourney

AS the Lucozade Indoor Hockey tournament continued, at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Friday night, GCC Sequel, GCC Spartans, YMCA Old Fort Igniters, Hikers Cadets, Pepsi Hikers and Saints HC Conquerors all recorded wins.

In the U20 Girls ‘A’ group, Saints HC Aces and GBTI GCC Tornadoes played to a draw, while in the ‘B’ group, Saints HC Conquerors beat their opponents GCC Herricanes 2-0.

Like their teammates, the U20 Boys ‘A’ group GCC Pitbulls vs Saints HC S7N also played to a draw, with the game ending 1-1. YMCA Old Fort brushed aside Saints HC Superstars 4-0.

GBTI GCC Spartans continued their dominance by beating GCC Tigers 6-2. Sharpshooters Sarah Klautky and Alysa Xavier netted two goals each, while Makeda Harding and Ashley DeGroot rounded off the score.

In another women’s matchup, YMCA Old Fort Igniters scored all three penalty corners, giving them the win over Saints HC 3-2. Clazya Bobb of Saints netted both goals for her team.

In the men’s division, Bounty GCC Sequel outscored the vibrant and energetic YMCA Old Fort 2-1. The skilful Old Fort team, made up of primarily national men, failed to convert many opportunities, stating clearly it wasn’t their night. Just before the buzzer, captain Dominic Alleyne of Old Fort managed to find the net, but his efforts were too late as time ran out.

Hikers Cadets and Pepsi Hikers got the better of their opponents as they competed in Groups ‘A’ and ‘B’, respectively. Pepsi Hikers and Bounty GCC Pitbulls played the game as if it were the final, both teams possessing national men who showed skill, coordination and determination.

However, the well-composed Jamarj Assanah opened the scoring for Pepsi Hikers in the 8th minute and followed suit with two more goals.

The flamboyant Aroydy Branford and energetic captain Robert France also netted 3 and 2 goals, respectively. Kevin Spencer of GCC Pitbulls found the net of their competitors twice, one on a penalty stroke and the other on a corner. The game ended in favour of Pepsi Hikers 9-3.

In the Group ‘A’ category, Hikers Cadets made light work of Saints HC Splinters, beating them 8-1. The war horse Devin Munroe registered his name four times on the score sheet, giving victory to his side.

Action continues today starting at 13:00hrs.