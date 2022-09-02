Nicki rolls with Skeng

(Jamaica Observer) – ON Sunday morning, a bonus track was added to Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio: Volume 1 hits compilation. The track is a remix of dancehall artiste Skeng’s current hit single ‘Likkle Miss’.

Queen Radio: Volume 1 was released last Friday via Young Money/Republic Records. It is a hits compilation which features, among other tracks, Super Bass, Starships, Anaconda, Moment for Life featuring Drake, Beez in the Trap, Truffle Butter, Pound the Alarm, and Fly featuring Rihanna.

A new track Super Freaky Girl is also included. The single is currently number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Music executive and owner of Geejam Music, Jon Baker — who recently signed Skeng to a publishing deal — shared news of the remix on his social media platform on Sunday.

“What a hectic weekend pulling this whole thing together. Big thanks to @nickiminaj, @skeng.don, @droptoprecords, @rodney_borde, @ditruth.records, @buddah_truth, @caramakesithappen, @republicrecords and everyone else who helped to make it happen. Boarding a flight now from London to New York to shoot the video,” the post read.

‘Likkle Miss’ was released in July. The official video for the original version has accumulated more than 2.6 million views on YouTube since its release.

Nicky Minaj had teased the remix on her social media platforms for weeks. She also posted on Instagram that she was preparing her verse.

Cara Vickers is a music executive who has had years of experience in the music industry. She is currently Skeng’s manager.

“Skeng and Nicki’s relationship is organic. In this day, social media has facilitated accessibility to people. They speak regularly via direct message on social media and phone.

“Nicki has shared advice and encouragement to Skeng. They also have mutual respect for each other’s craft,” Vickers told the Jamaica Observer.

Vickers said this has been a great experience for Skeng and a golden steppingstone for the artiste.

“The song is a shared production with Droptop Records and DiTruth Records. Nicki openly expressed her fondness of Skeng’s music and initiated the remix. Jon Baker and I only got involved in the tail end when administration negotiations and logistics were required,” she said.

She hinted at several opportunities which have presented themselves in taking Skeng’s career to the next level.

“There are several opportunities for Skeng and the team on the table and we’re exploring our options. But as it stands, Skeng is happy having creative freedom and staying true to dancehall,” said Vickers.

Former music executive and former artiste manager Lester Gayle, who is based in the Netherlands, said the remix of ‘Likkle Miss’ will thrust Skeng into new music markets.

“This is a huge boost for dancehall music especially in the United States and Europe. When you have a new-age dancehall artiste like Skeng and others facing criticisms about trap dancehall, Skeng has shown that it is making an impact into the mainstream.

“And now the biggest female hip hop artiste has taken note and has not only done a remix with him, but has also done a video with him,” said Gayle.

“I am hoping for the song and video to be shot, enters the transatlantic market along with Nicki’s existing mega catalog. Other genres are piggy backing off dancehall, yet dancehall is omitted from the credits and accolades.

“We ought to be celebrating with the rest of the music industry. The team supports Skeng in his quest to be different, he has created his own lane and so he stands out,” Vickers said.

Nicky Minaj, who is from Trinidad, has collaborated with Jamaican artistes since she emerged on the music scene more than 13 years ago.

In 2012, Beenie Man was featured on the track Gun Shot, which is included on Nicky Minaj’s Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded album. That album has been certified 2x platinum in the United States.

Two years earlier in 2010, she jumped on a remix of Gyptian’s ‘Hold Yuh’, which helped the original version scale several Billboard charts, and later certified Recording Industry Association of America gold.

In 2013, she teamed with Mavado for Give it All to Me which was featured on DJ Khaled’s Suffering From Success album.

Last year, she did a remix of Skillibeng’s Crocodile Teeth which was featured on a re-release of her Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape. The remix topped out at number 100 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.