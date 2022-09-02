News Archives
Another stunning staging of Naya Zamana
naya-1

MELODIOUS rhythms and harmonies of the sitar filled the auditorium of the National Cultural Centre (NCC) on Saturday, as the 24th edition of Naya Zamana was held.

The theatrical production returned after a two-year hiatus and was staged under the theme ‘AgniSutra’- the thread of fire.

Written, directed and choreographed by Dr Vindhya Persaud, the show, which is an annual production, featured captivating story-telling through dance and music.
Here are a few scenes captured by the Guyana Chronicle’s photographer, Elvin Carl Croker.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
