Ramping up food production

— gov’t to work with hinterland communities to maximise food-production systems

— massive projects earmarked for Amerindian development, says President Ali

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali told residents across a number of hinterland communities in Deep South and Central Rupununi that his government will continue to maximise investments, particularly to strengthen the food-production systems of their communities.

The Head of State made this pledge as he addressed thousands of residents during a three-day outreach at Lethem, Shulinab, Sand Creek, Aishalton, Masakenari, Parabara, Achiwib, Shea Village, Rupunau and St Ignatius in Region Nine.

“I can tell you that you can expect a massive investment in this region in your food- production system because what the world has taught us in this pandemic and this global food crisis and cost-of-living crisis, is that we must produce more, we must produce more within our communities. And, we are going to work with all of the communities in developing plans and programmes to ensure that our food-production capacity is improved.”

President Ali pointed to the global crisis affecting the price of food, which he said is a result of things the government cannot control, including the invasion of Ukraine and climate change.

Notwithstanding, he said that citizens must acknowledge that the government has been responsive in facing these challenges and has “done everything in its power to ensure that the impact is minimised on the people of our country, including the relief measures deployed across the country.”

While in Lethem, the President also engaged with members of the Rupununi Chamber of Commerce. During this meeting, he assured the business community that the region will benefit from the hatching-eggs initiative, the cattle-breeding programme, as well as the Black Belly Sheep initiative. The President said that representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture will follow up and coordinate. The inclusion of young people, he added, is integral in these initiatives.

MAKING LIVES BETTER

While engaging with the residents of Shulinab and neighbouring villages, President Ali assured them that his government is “making the commitment that will make lives better.” He announced several interventions in the community for agricultural development, including the delivery of farming equipment for peanut farmers. The President also presented four tractors to the villages of Shulinab, Parikwarunau, Katoonarib and Sawariwau.

The President announced too that in an effort to reduce the cost of transportation for receiving food, the government will look into acquiring a canter that will transport goods.

“We want to launch this to help further reduce the cost of goods.”

President Ali also used the opportunity to invite residents to present their proposals for agri-projects in the communities.

He also indicated that the government will work towards strengthening systems to increase honey production in Sand Creek. He said too that representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture will return to work with the community on agricultural diversification.

While in Masakenari, the delegation’s fourth stop of the outreach exercise, President Ali announced that the government will help in developing a mixed farm to aid in their food production; the community was tasked with identifying 10 acres of suitable land for this purpose.

Additionally, the 70 households there will also each receive two pairs of Brazilian Black Giant chickens. Government, he added, will assist with training in honey production, which he said was another “great opportunity” for residents to enhance food production.

While in Shea and Rupunau villages, President Ali assured residents that several investments will be made to improve residents’ livelihoods.

In Shea, he said the government will assist with the marketing of peanuts and farine from that community, while it will supply Rupunau with 20 breeding rams and 10 breeding bulls.

He reminded residents during the outreach that the Government of Guyana has committed to allocating $3B to improve Amerindian communities following the 2022 National Toshaos Conference.

“Never in the history of this country, with an indigenous population, did a government ever make such a decision after consultation with the leaders of the indigenous communities.”

The President handed over agriculture and sporting equipment to all the communities he visited.

DEVELOPMENT, PROGRESS AND PROSPERITY FOR ALL

President Ali assured the thousands of residents he met across the region that the advancement of their communities is a top priority for his government.

“Today, the message is regardless of which regions you are from in this beautiful country of Guyana, regardless of your social, religious, or political persuasion; let it be very clear that development, progress and prosperity will come to every single home and every single family.”

His administration, he reiterated, is “on a focused journey of delivering prosperity and building a ‘One Guyana’ for all.”

The Head of State was joined by Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai; Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall and Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, along with technical staff from the various ministries. (Office of the President)