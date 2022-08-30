Itel recruiting 500 Guyanese

ITEL, an award-winning business process outsourcing provider (BPO) founded in the Caribbean, has announced plans to recruit more than 500 employees in the next few weeks to support its expanding operations at its Guyana customer-engagement centre.

According to a release, the company has already started to recruit, and will have a job fair on 3 September from 09:00hrs to 15:00hrs at itel’s offices on 81-82 Camp & Robb Streets.

These new hires will assist itel in fulfilling the needs of some of North America’s most renowned brands in Retail, Tech Support and Healthcare.

itel, the release said, is known for its outstanding customer-experience delivery, plans to hire Guyanese who are customer-service oriented and who have a desire to learn.

“itel’s retention culture fosters career growth and development through training and mentorships, while offering employees the opportunity to explore various career paths within the organisation. Successful candidates will receive competitive salaries, training, health insurance benefits, and will also have access to incentivised employee programmes,” the release said.

itel also has plans to participate in a range of local activities, which will include Cricket Carnival and several corporate social responsibility initiatives. The company, the release said, strongly believes in immersing itself in the country’s culture and, with its West Indian roots, the organisation has found its perfect niche in Guyana.

itel has teamed up with influencers, Feliz Robertson and Curtis “Casual” Armstrong, to bring awareness to the company’s key messages and brand.

“Guyana is poised at a very crucial junction between untapped talent and explosive growth in the coming years, especially in the BPO sector; itel is optimistic about bringing top international brands to the country, and with an investor-friendly government coupled with a well-educated young talent pool to support the inflow, Guyana is set to become the ‘go-to destination’ for all major players in this sector,” said Country Manager Kailash Rao.

itel, who acquired Emerge BPO in 2021, has continued with its USD$4M business-expansion plans, offering new upgrades and infrastructural developments. These improvements will pave the way for massive external and internal modifications including modern fixtures and designs, state-of-the-art workspaces and a vibrant internal company culture.

itel International acquired a Guyanese BPO in 2021 and is investing millions of dollars into the facilities and building an engagement culture.

“itel is a Jamaican-born BPO founded on the values of quality, integrity, reliability and family. They are bringing their fun, engaging culture to Guyana, while tapping into the country’s pool of talent,” the release said.