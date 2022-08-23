Cemetery Road to get four lanes

– enhancement works set for Independence Boulevard as part of a major facelift for South Georgetown

RESIDENTS of South Georgetown will soon see a decrease in traffic woes as works to upgrade the existing two-lane carriageway at Cemetery Road into four lanes are underway.

This was, on Monday, announced by Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill, during the launch of enhancement works for Cemetery Road and Independence Boulevard in Albouystown.

Aside from the expansion of Cemetery Road, the G$1.4B project includes the enhancement of Independence Boulevard with the road being extended into three lanes and the establishment of a recreational promenade.

Minister Edghill said the aim of the project is to align the community with the modernisation of the capital city and country.

“Albouystown must move from being [a] shantytown into being part of the development of the Georgetown city as this country modernises,” Edghill said.

“We are making this community attractive so your property value must go up. People will want to come and live in this neighbourhood. When they come and see how it looks – green spaces for children to play, safe neighbourhoods – they will want to start moving in,” he added.

Additionally, the minister disclosed that a fence will be erected at the La Repentir Cemetery which is necessary to facilitate the upgrading of the road.

“In case somebody is concerned that you going into the burial ground, we are not digging up no grave, we are going to fence the burial ground with a proper fence on both sides,” Edghill said.

Meanwhile, in Independence Boulevard the enhancement project will see the erection of a double lane carriageway on the northern side and a single lane on the southern side with a recreational promenade for residents and children.

“Between those two carriageways, we are going to have [a] promenade, just like we did on Lamaha Street. It will be three meters wide and about just over 10 feet (approximately three meters). In that promenade, you will have all the necessary lights and the rest of it. On both sides of the road, we are putting in concrete drains,” he added.

To facilitate the works along the boulevard, the minister said some utilities will have to be relocated.

As such he pleaded with residents to be accommodating during the period. Edghill also urged residents to remove derelict vehicles and buildings that do not belong on the boulevard.

In welcoming the initiative, one resident, Jacklyn Fordyce, who has lived in the community for almost 17 years said, “It’s a very good initiative and it will help the community a lot, enhancing the community and putting more value to the community.”

Miss Fordyce added that such a project is long overdue and it will change the outlook of the community.

Meanwhile another resident, Glendon (only name given) said, “For me, I know the announcements that the minister makes. I like it and I appreciate everything he said.”

The man added: “The place needs to be developed and now we know we gon get good roads”.

However, for the feel of a safe environment, Glendon recommended that surveillance cameras be installed on the promenade once completed. “When putting in the lights, they need to put in cameras too for safety,” he said.