$50M well commissioned at Wakenaam

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Monday, commissioned a new $50M well at Noitgedacht, Wakenaam, which will benefit some 3,500 residents on the island in the Essequibo River.

The well was completed by the Guyana Water Inc (GWI) in February. Prior to its operation, residents on the island faced many water woes given that the two existing wells on the island were each over 40 years old.

With the new well, residents on the island are now able to access water 24 hours per day.

“They used to rotate, so if one village get today, another village will get the other day, so it would take a few days to come back to you. But now all the villages can get water,” commented 77-year-old retired head teacher, Leila Mansarally.

Mansarally, who has lived on the island her entire life, also commended the quality of the water coming through the tap, which she noted was much improved when compared to what obtained before.

“We have come very, very far way. Long ago when you get the water you couldn’t use it. Sometimes you have to open the pipe and set little bowls to get water, it would come sometimes in a trickle and sometimes not at all. We are getting better quality now and we are thankful that we heard that we are going to get even better quality yet. We want to thank the government and his Cabinet and GWI for this gesture and we pray that all of us on Wakenaam will work to up keep this,” Mansarally said.

The well was drilled to a depth of 340 feet, and has a pressure of 58 psi, which GWI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shaik Baksh noted is of the highest pressures for a well in the country. The well also has specific capacity of 27 cubic metres per hour, whereas most wells around the country has a capacity of 20 cubic metre per hour. The specific capacity is the rate at which the well is being replenished. The well is estimated will last between 30 to 50 years.

“This well can produce more water, about 200 per cent more water than is needed on this island. This one well is so high producing and the water can reach all over the island,” Baksh related.

The price of the well was also half the customary cost for digging such a well, thanks to GWI for using its in-house capabilities to dig the well instead of outsourcing the task to private contractors.

President Ali, during his remarks, commended GWI on building the well on a conservative budget. He noted that the provision of better water supply on the island fits into the government’s agenda for the overall development of the country, and particularly in the development of infrastructure to support advancement in the food security initiative.

“These are the investment that will transform lives that will improve your quality of life. These are the investments your government is willing to make on your behalf so you can enjoy that life,” Dr. Ali commented.

He added: “This water facility here must be linked to something bigger, something that would not only give you a good supply of water, but lead to eventual economic prosperity of families. You must be excited to be part of the development and expansion growth of this island.”

With the well now commissioned, the island is now scheduled to get a water treatment facility next year that will further improve the quality of the water on the island.

The $50M well is part of a wider developmental plan by government. Other investments in infrastructure include fixing of roads, sea defences and provision of equipment to assist in drainage and irrigation.

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal, who also spoke at the event, pointed out that since assuming office two years ago, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government has significantly increased investment in the GWI.

“By the time we are finished this year, GWI will see input of $10.2B. So the demand for access to clean water is heard in all communities,” Croal said.

Croal also called on the residents to use the resource wisely.

“We need to ensure that we protect these assets and use the water in a safe manner. Too often there is wastage, leakage and callous use of water delivered to residents,” Croal observed.