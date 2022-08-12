News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Banks Beer confirmed as Official Beer of CPL finals
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Banks-Logo

BANKS Beer has been confirmed as the Official Beer of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) finals, which will take place in Guyana from August 27 to September 30.
It will be the first time that the historic CPL finals will take place in Guyana and Banks Beer will be there to celebrate the occasion with the country’s passionate Hero CPL fans.

According to a release from CPL on Thursday, Banks will have the ‘pourage’ rights for the four knockout matches at the 2022 Hero CPL as the brand becomes an integral part of delivering the culmination of this year’s ‘Biggest Party in Sport.’

2022 is the 10th anniversary of the Hero CPL and Banks will also be a supporting sponsor for the tournament’s Anniversary Dinner which will take place on Friday, September 23 in Georgetown.

Pete Russell, CEO of Hero CPL, said: “Banks is an iconic brand and we are delighted to have them as part of us, bringing the Hero CPL finals to Guyana for the first time. No party is complete without an ice-cold beer, and we are looking forward to responsibly enjoying Banks’ amazing product in September.”

Clifford Reis, Chairman/Managing Director of Banks DIH Limited, said: “The Beer of Guyana is at the Biggest Party in Sport and Banks DIH Limited is extremely delighted to be associated with this signature event!

“The Play-offs and Finals of the historic Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 will be held at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence for the very first time and Banks Beer is pleased to announce its partnership with the CPL as the exclusive beer for the Play-offs and Finals scheduled for Srptember 27, 28 and 30.

“Banks Beer plans to thrill fans at this regional cricketing showpiece with a truly unforgettable experience by providing the perfect local brew and exciting promotions during the matches.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.