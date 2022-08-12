Prime Minister Mitchell condemns assault on world javelin champion

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada (CMC) – Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has condemned the assault of national sporting icon and world javelin champion Anderson Peters which occurred on a party boat on Wednesday.

In a statement issued yesterday, Mitchell said he had viewed the video of the altercation involving crew members of the Harbour Master – who have since been taken into custody – and was “alarmed and troubled by what was shown”.

Police confirmed that Peters, who returned to the island on Tuesday after winning the silver medal in the men’s javelin at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, was treated for minor injuries.

While lawmen did not give details about the incident, videos circulating on social media show crew members assaulting Peters and then throwing him into the water.

“The facts are still unknown but the persons involved are currently assisting the police with the investigation, which we expect will be swift.

“As a Government, we unequivocally condemn violence of any kind and call on all citizens and visitors to maintain a posture of respect to differing perspectives and to opt for rational debate over extreme behaviour,” Prime Minister Mitchell said.

“I wish Anderson, and all other persons injured during the altercation, a speedy recovery from the injuries sustained.”

Earlier in the day, the Grenada Olympic Committee said it joined with all of Grenada in “condemning these barbaric actions and look forward to the relevant authorities taking decisive actions against all the perpetrators”.

“We stand ready to lend our support with his recovery and look forward to an expeditious resolution to the matter,” it said in a statement.

The opposition New National Party had also issued a statement calling for swift justice in the matter as it strongly denounced “all acts of violence and submit that such should not be tolerated”.