News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Indigenous Peoples get Executive ‘thank you’ for role in Guyana’s sustainable development
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Heritage1

VISITING young people from St Cuthbert’s Mission (Pakuri Village), on Tuesday, met President Irfaan Ali at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown as Guyana joined the rest of the world in observing International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples.

President Ali, according to a social media post from his office, praised the Indigenous Peoples for their critical roles in Guyana’s development and sustainability agendas. Amerindian Affairs Minister Pauline Sukhai was also present during the interaction.

The group of young people was accompanied by their village’s Toshao Timothy Andrews, and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Lenox Shuman.
During the engagement, President Ali reminded that his government is working assiduously to make the necessary investments to improve the lives of Indigenous Peoples through improvements in social services, infrastructure, health and education, among other areas.

Dr Ali further praised the community’s drive, rich culture and history, even plugging the potential for food security and technological advancements.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.