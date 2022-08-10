Indigenous Peoples get Executive ‘thank you’ for role in Guyana’s sustainable development

VISITING young people from St Cuthbert’s Mission (Pakuri Village), on Tuesday, met President Irfaan Ali at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown as Guyana joined the rest of the world in observing International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples.

President Ali, according to a social media post from his office, praised the Indigenous Peoples for their critical roles in Guyana’s development and sustainability agendas. Amerindian Affairs Minister Pauline Sukhai was also present during the interaction.

The group of young people was accompanied by their village’s Toshao Timothy Andrews, and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Lenox Shuman.

During the engagement, President Ali reminded that his government is working assiduously to make the necessary investments to improve the lives of Indigenous Peoples through improvements in social services, infrastructure, health and education, among other areas.

Dr Ali further praised the community’s drive, rich culture and history, even plugging the potential for food security and technological advancements.