Guyana Marriott Hotel: Excellence in local hospitality

FROM the luxurious accommodations, unique culinary experiences and incredible blend of music and people to an enthralling ambience, the Guyana Marriott Hotel is the premier choice for impeccable and unforgettable hotel service.

Since its establishment seven years ago, the Guyana Marriott Hotel has provided a wide range of services grounded in the hospitality and tourism sectors to people from diverse destinations that span Guyana, the Caribbean, Central America, the United States, Canada, European Union and United Kingdom.

The hotel features elegant interior décor ensemble in a variety of colours such as beige, gold, white, red and black.

The outdoors offers a breath of beauty, marked by perfectly trimmed plants, stunning architectural structures and plenty of space to engage in business activities or to simply unwind.

“Marriott Guyana is an amazing property,” said Company General Manager Eduardo Reple.

In an exclusive interview with the Guyana Chronicle, Reple said that the Guyana Marriott is the first full-service hotel in the country to operate by international standards in the delivery of its world-class hospitality services.

Over time, due to the rapid growth of Guyana’s economy, including the oil-and-gas sector, this contributed to the hotel’s advanced business operations, enhanced brand recognition as well as opportunities for large-scale development in the country.

“When this project was conceived, the oil- and-gas industry did not exist; it was a vision that the former President at the time, now Vice-President of Guyana Bharrat Jagdeo had to put a hotel here, and I think he is really a visionary, because the hotel is a success,” Reple said.

Moreover, he indicated that the Guyana Marriott Hotel, located in Kingston, Georgetown, is a part of the Marriott International premium brand.

Currently, Marriott International operates 8,000 hotels in 139 countries with 32 different brands.

Within the Caribbean and Latin America region, there are over 300 hotels, with an additional 100 hotels under construction.

Additionally, there are three ongoing projects in Guyana that include the: AC Marriott Hotel at Ogle, Courtyard Marriott Hotel at Timehri, and Four Points by Sheraton–Marriott Hotel at Providence.

Reple disclosed that the hotel chain to date has gained 170 million members as the leading lodging company worldwide, and it boasts one of the largest loyalty programmes.

He related that the Guyana Marriott Hotel has close to 200 rooms that allow guests to experience personalised services.

These rooms include: One presidential suite, four junior suites, 10,600 square feet of banquet and meeting space, the Terra Mare Restaurant, Caribe Bar, Kaie Sushi and Tapas Bar & Lounge, room service, pool area, fitness centre, business centre, club lounge and parking capacity for 200 vehicles.

Furthermore, the hotel has a dedicated and innovative team of associates led by Reple that comprises both Guyanese and foreign experts.

These experts ardently execute hotel management and maintenance responsibilities to consistently meet and exceed guest needs.

STALWART LEADERSHIP

Reple drives the hotel’s fast-paced growth in the evolving business community with 47 years of knowledge and expertise which he amassed from working in a range of professional capacities within the hospitality and tourism sectors across the world.

He revealed that his passion to truly build a lifelong career in the sector began after he became employed at the Hilton property in São Paulo, Brazil. At the time, Hilton was the first international hotel chain in Brazil.

Reple’s career journey to develop varied skills saw him progressing in several areas and industries, including working at the front desk, room divisions, sales and marketing, and food and beverage.

“I started moving around in different properties. I moved around to different countries as well,” he noted. Eventually, Reple returned to Brazil once more and joined another dynamic team to open a hotel called “Renaissance” in São Paulo.

Afterwards, Marriott International purchased the hotel chain.

Reple went on to work in cities such as São Paulo and Rio in Brazil as well as countries like the Dominican Republic and Curaçao, to name a few.

Today, he has also garnered a 20-year tenure as a general manager, and uses his wealth of expertise to catapult the Guyana Marriott Hotel’s growth.

Experience of a Lifetime

Meanwhile, Reple noted that the hotel constantly aims to enhance the ‘art of hosting’ by finding strategic ways to shape rewarding and memorable guest experiences from the delivery of quality services that align to the hotel’s brand. “It’s all about experience,” he remarked.

It strives to make a positive impact on its guests and team of associates by investing vital resources into training, skills development and empowerment initiatives to benefit the team.

Among its recent training initiatives, the hotel launched a ‘Food and Beverage Academy’ to improve the team’s food and beverage preparation skills, and completed the electrician certification training course for its engineering team.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic posed several challenges that the hotel had to combat, it was also provided with opportunities to re-evaluate existing gaps and consider solutions to maintain competitive advantage.

Presently, the hotel is transforming its luxury space to unveil a series of new menu items as well as run a maintenance programme to modify the spaces within the hotel.

Undoubtedly, the Guyana Marriott Hotel has carved a niche in the country’s hospitality and tourism sectors as the perfect place to meet and connect with family, friends and associates regardless of the occasion.

With increased investments to propel the oil and gas sector, the Guyana Marriott Hotel continues to provide delicious meals and excellent service as it builds a stellar reputation rooted in its philosophy to always ‘put people first.’