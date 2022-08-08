News Archives
New Amsterdam resident dies in motorcycle crash 
Dead: Clifton John Lindie
A 25-year-old resident of Glasgow, Greater New Amsterdam, Region Six, lost his life following a motorcycle accident in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Dead is Clifton John Lindie, a sales representative of the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) Berbice branch, who reportedly lost control of his motorcycle after the tyre blew out as he was on his way home.

Speaking with reporters on Sunday, Cathria Lindie, a sister of the deceased said that her brother left his friends around 01:00hrs after hanging out in New Amsterdam and was making his way home.

She continued that while in the vicinity of Providence, East Bank Berbice, the front wheel of his motorcycle blew out and he lost control and ended up in a nearby trench where he succumbed.

Police responded to the scene and assisted in transporting Lindie’s body to the hospital. He reportedly died on the spot. Lindie was a sport enthusiast and former regional cricketer attached to the Tucber Park Cricket Club. He was described as a quiet and hardworking individual with a passion for helping others.

He leaves to mourn his parents and sibling. An investigation into the accident is in progress.

Staff Reporter

