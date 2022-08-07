US$200M Sheriff General Hospital for Region Four

THE Sheriff Group has received the green light to construct a US$200 million state-of-the-art 250-bed hospital at Aubrey Barker Road, Georgetown.

According to a statement from the company, some of the services that will be offered are cardiac surgery; organ transplant; cancer screening and treatment; bone reconstruction surgery; retinal/eye surgeries; neurology; dialysis; urology; psychotherapy/counselling; plastic surgery; dental; internal medicine; extensive laboratory testing including culture tests and biopsies.

Those services, Sheriff Group said, will be conducted by the best specialists from around the world.

The project is 14 months old and is set to be opened in October of 2022, and will capitalise heavily on the local labour force.

The hospital will be equipped with advanced medical technologies to provide services being offered regionally.

“People will no longer have to leave the shores of Guyana for treatment. This multidisciplinary approach to diagnosis and care is designed to have a continuum of safe and high-quality care for patients–all services under one roof. The management is determined to deliver efficient, safe, and affordable medical care through quality management using state-of-the-art technology and excellent health care facilities. All these services will be included at the facility on Aubrey Barker Road, Sheriff Street, and Leonora,” the company noted.

The company affirmed that it would deliver the best individual care and results at the most affordable cost that all patients can experience.

The hospital will have consultants, doctors, nursing and laboratory experts in their specialty.

As it is now, the company operates Sheriff Medical Center, located conveniently on Sheriff Street with easy access and parking. It is also constructing a US$50 million hospital at Leonora, Region Three.

The infrastructure is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, which is essential in the delivery of high-quality patient care.