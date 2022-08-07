186-room Embassy Suites by Hilton for Guyana

GUYANA will soon be home to a modern seven-level Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel, according to President Dr. Irfaan Ali.

According to information posted on the President’s official Facebook page, the 186-suite facility will occupy 2.5 acres along the Railway Embankment Road, side-by-side with the Arthur Chung Conference Centre and CARICOM Secretariat, just across from MovieTowne.

This adds offerings associated with the Embassy Suites brand in a contemporary hotel, providing high-tech amenities and a high level of professional services to achieve a memorable experience.

The hotel will comprise multi-functional convention and banquet facilities, with various flexible meeting spaces, venues with natural lighting, and outdoor terraces.

The gallery market offers perfectly packaged “grab n go” items, snacks, sandwiches, pastries, and sweets, while the bar will offer specialty beverages, and the restaurants, lobby bar, pool bar, and grill venues will offer the best of culinary art made simple and tasty.

Additionally, the hotel will have high-speed wireless Internet access in all suites, function rooms, and public areas, a 24-hour fitness studio featuring state-of-the-art cardio machines, and wellness treatment suites.

There will also be an outdoor swimming pool, parking facilities, airport taxis, and a ‘limo’ service.

At a recent sod turning ceremony for the US$45 million AC Hotels Marriott, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, said that the government is committed to ensuring that it utilises resources to diversify from heavy reliance on the oil-and-gas sector, and is committed to accessing the “low-lying fruits” available in other sectors that are ready to be reaped.

President Ali noted that a major goal of the government is to ensure that strategic investments are made that would allow the local hospitality sector to grow at the same pace as the massive transformational trajectory of the country.

“The goal is not a narrow goal of building more rooms in this country. If we believe that that is the goal, we’re all wasting time, [because] that is just an output of the goal. The goal is to build a sector in which hospitality is the main cornerstone of growth and development. And to do that, one of the outputs has to be quality roots.

“Building the sector is directly related to supporting a robust, sustainable, and resilient development that is linked to many new and innovative products,” the President said.

The President highlighted that the government has been keen on ensuring that it remains steadfast in its commitment to partnering with investors to achieve its goals for the transformation of the local economy.

The Head of State reminded that in addition to the many benefits these types of investments have in the areas of job creation, spinoff benefits such as added country visibility are also a major asset from these types of ventures.

The Head-of-State said that the government has committed to utilising investments to bolster the other sectors in the country, noting that plans are already in place to ensure that Guyana is recognised worldwide as a hub for investment in food production, and tourism, finance, and information technology.

This, the President noted, has drastically changed the landscape of Guyana, and has increased the necessity of hotels to cater to these other growing sectors.