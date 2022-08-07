All about the close-knit communities of ‘Esau and Jacob’ and ‘Wash Clothes’ ideal for farming and a simple way of life

The Pepperpot Magazine journeyed by road to the far-fetched villages of Esau and Jacob and Wash Clothes, Branch Road, Mahaicony, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) to highlight the way of life of the locals.

To get there, you have to take a long winding road which is about seven miles from the main public road, and it is the last two villages that are accessible by road. Beyond that is a cluster of small riverine villages and the only way to get there is via boat.

Along this stretch of road, there are two large rice mills, a few shops, vast rice fields and farmlands and dwelling houses that are scattered along the way.

The most populated village on that road is Perth Village and there are about 10 villages, some very small with just a few families and houses.

Esau and Jacob/Wash Clothes are agricultural villages where they cultivate rice on a large scale, grow vegetables, and fruits and rear cattle, poultry and livestock.

Following the flood last year, these communities were heavily affected and the livelihood of many was at stake because the flood waters stayed on the land for four months.

Almost all the livestock and crops perished and the locals were forced to restart their lives by re-planting and replacing the animals they depend on to make a living.

When the flood hit, things became quite bleak for the residents, who counted their losses, and some moved out of the area while others stayed and tried to rebuild their shattered lives.

Recently, another flood caused crops to be destroyed, and the water only receded a few days ago, so there is no harvest and rice farmers complained that it is more costly now to re-plant rice since they have to pump water off the fields before planting.

It is noted that it puts additional pressure on their equipment, and it requires more labour and manpower.

The farmers are semi-self-sufficient, and they rely on the weather for a good harvest since it is their only source of income.

The residents would commute via taxis or their own vehicles to central Mahaicony, where there are supermarkets, stores, a market and other businesses to buy essentials.

The people of these villages are normal everyday, down-to-earth hardworking folk whose lives revolve around farming.

They come from a long line of farmers and have lived all their lives in the community they call home.

The villagers lead simple lives by going about their daily chores, which include long hours of working on the farms and rice fields and tending to livestock.

Due to the rainy conditions, they have to check on cows daily and often have to relocate them to higher ground.

The men in the family would journey via horseback to tend to the cows and relocate them constantly.

The women would assist on the farms tending to crops, and livestock as well as complete the household chores and whatever else needed attention.

It was noted that, despite the odds against them as a result of flooding, the people are determined and would bounce back after suffering from many losses.

The locals hardly have any time to idle since they are always doing some work in and around the house or on the farms.

All the lands that are used for farming are privately owned, and they are quite vast. They (the lands) go as far as the eye can see, and they accommodate large-scale farming, whether it is rice, cattle rearing or cash crops.

The village has electricity, potable water and internet service provided by a private company. There are no landline phones but some reception via cell phones on both local networks.