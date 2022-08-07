Enduring the test of harsh weather

FOR Kishan Deonarine Persaud, farming is his way of life. Having spent all his life in Esau and Jacob Village, Branch Road, Mahaicony, this is the most practical way for him to earn.

The 34-year-old told the Pepperpot Magazine that he has some cows and he has a cash crop farm and he makes ends meet.

Persaud stated that he has his farm behind his house, and just over the road, he has some more farmlands which he utilises for rearing cows and farming.

The father of two added that life is not very fast-paced in that community, but it is suitable for him because he is accustomed to his space, privacy and no neighbours.

Persaud would sell his vegetables right in Branch Road. He does house-to-house delivery via his motorcycle, and he has the support of his wife, who tends to the cows and crops with him.

“I am blessed because the people in this community support me by buying my vegetables, and I don’t have to leave the village to sell and that suits me well,” he said.

The farmer related that life is fair in that section of the country, but the only worrisome thing is the floods. From December to June, they suffered two floods which caused his crops to be destroyed and his cows had to be relocated to higher ground to survive.

Persaud feels there is a need for better breeding stock in cattle rearing to sustain his livelihood.

He has about 60 cows with 20 milking cows, and he would also sell the milk in the village.

“I like the quietness of this place. It is just perfect for a simple life, no neighbours, no noise and it is a place fixed in nature,” he said.

Persaud, like many farmers, has now re-planted following the flooding in the village and is awaiting a good harvest.

With that harvest, he will be able to reap every other day to upkeep his customers.

He would also be tasked with taking his cows out to graze in the back lands via horseback daily and allowing them to feed for four hours before he brings them into the pen.

Nyoka Persaud, the village volunteer

Nyoka Persaud is a mother, housewife and also a volunteer who lends her time to assist in community development.

Presently, she is involved in distributing the government’s cash grant of $25,000 per household for riverine and hinterland, and she goes out daily to riverine villages in the region to distribute the cash facilitated by the current administration.

The 44-year-old told the Pepperpot Magazine that she is originally from Wash Clothes, the neighbouring village, but got married and settled in Esau and Jacob for many years.

She related that during the flood, when the administration visited to distribute hampers to residents she was asked to assist in the venture during the four months the flood waters remained on the land.

The mother of three stated that due to the frequent flooding in the village there is a need for an upgrade in the drainage and irrigation system to minimise the effects of widespread flooding.

It was noted that due to climate change, the creek cannot take the water off the land. As such, there is a need for both the right bank and the left bank to have canals to drain the land.

The community has seen heavy rainfall more than normal in recent times, and it is a cause for concern among locals, whose lives revolve around farming.

Persaud added that they are trying to cope with the rainy conditions because it is difficult to keep the cows safe.

Meanwhile, her husband, Rishi Persaud, a rice and cattle farmer who has spent all this life in Esau and Jacob Village told the Pepperpot Magazine that when it is flooded they have to tend to the cows day and night, moving them to higher ground.

He explained that they would cut rice in March; these days they were only able to re-plant in May this year and they will have their harvest in July.

“If this kind of flooding continues, in a few years’ time, this place will be left empty because a lot of people suffered great losses and packed up and left. Some migrated,” he said.

In Esau and Jacob Village, there are 33 residents with about 20 families, and most of the young women have left the village due to marriage.

Brian Persaud

Brian Persaud is one of Rishi and Nyoka’s sons. He is 14 years old, and that day he was preparing a horse to go into the backlands to tend to the cows.

Part of his daily chores includes taking care of their six horses, of which only two are used for going to the backdam.

The young man would have to make the ride on horseback for five miles to get to the cows and on weekends, he would assist in farming.

He is a student of Bygeval Secondary School.

Brian was accompanied that day, as usual, by an employee, and when they harvest rice, they would usually provide employment for 10 persons in the village.

The Persauds are currently undergoing repairs and construction of their house after the last flooding.